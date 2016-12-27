Truckee-Tahoe contractors announce annual award winners | SierraSun.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe recently announced the winners of the 2016 Annual Awards Competition.

The award winners were nominated by fellow members for superior craftsmanship, excellent customer service, innovative design, devotion to CATT and community, or other outstanding characteristics.

In all, 18 nominations were made in 5 “project” categories, and a three-person panel of independent judges from Reno and the Sacramento area selected the project winners. Further, 20 nominations were made in 6 “individual achievement,” categories and those winners were chosen by CATT members.

The CATT 2016 awards program was sponsored by “CLARK+KENSINGTON, paint+primer in one,”vailable exclusively at Ace Hardware stores. CATT member Mountain Hardware & Sports is a full service Ace Hardware store.

Questions about the competition, projects, or nominees should be sent to Pat Davison, CATT Executive Director, at 530-550-9999 or pat@ca-tt.com.

Project Winners:

Public Works Project of the Year: Phase II Brickelltown Streetscape, Downtown Truckee (High West Landscape Architects; Signature Landscapes Sierra)

Commercial Project of the Year: Gallagher Construction Office Building, Truckee (Gallagher Construction)

Commercial Remodel Project of the Year: Cedar Crest Cottages, Homewood (Bruce Olson Construction, Inc.; Olson-Olson Architects)

Residential Project of the Year: Lahontan (MWA, Inc.; NSM Corporation)

Residential Remodel Project of the Year: Alpine Meadows (MWA, Inc.; Heller Construction, Inc.; Katherine Elkins Designs, LTD)

Individual Achievement Winners:

New Member of the Year: Cody Reynolds (Montana Timber Products)

Volunteer of the Year: Joshua Root (Root of Design Electric)

Professional of the Year: Kristi Thompson (MWA, Inc.)

Supplier/Vendor of the Year: Dave Rhoden (Caseywood)

Sub-Contractor of the Year: Grady Jones (Bobby Jones Concrete)

Builder of the Year: Paul Zarubin (Mt. Lincoln Construction, Inc.)

This article was provided by the Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe, which was established in 1998 and has 366 member companies. Visit http://www.ca-tt.com to learn more.