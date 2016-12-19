UberSKI service returns to Lake Tahoe, Reno | SierraSun.com

On the heels of launching its ridesharing service on both sides of Lake Tahoe about a year ago, Uber officially launched its UberSKI service on Saturday, March 5, for the first time. Click here to read more .

LAKE TAHOE — You’ve got the pass; you’ve got the gear — now if you could just get a ride to the mountain.

Enter UberSKI.

On-demand transportation app Uber re-launched its latest service on Dec. 9 in Reno and Tahoe, which allows users to request a four-wheel-drive vehicle capable of carrying four passengers and all their skiing and snowboarding gear.

“UberSKI is a really unique product that we don’t launch everywhere,” said Maui Orozco, a spokeswoman for Uber. “The idea came up for the Reno-Tahoe area because we know skiers and snowboarders are trying to get to and from the resorts with all their gear.”

“Mountain lovers can get to and from the slopes seamlessly, can enjoy a drink or two with friends post-ski without having to worry about getting their gear home and can avoid crowded parking lots,” she added.

UberSKI vehicles have a set pickup fee of $3 plus the cost of the ride, which depends on demand and distance.

“It’s available all throughout ski season. We haven’t set an end date yet,” noted Orozco.

To book an UberSKI, just open the Uber app, enter your destination and select the “UberSKI” option.

Monika Taboada, an Uber and Lyft driver on the South Shore, has one of the vehicles that can be booked as an UberSKI.

“It’s great for our area,” said Taboada, who estimates there are close to 140 Uber drivers around Lake Tahoe.

“I believe around 40 percent of those are UberSKI capable.”

Taboada, a champion of alternative transportation in the Tahoe Basin, also recommends passengers check out another transportation app UZURV.

“You can choose specifics for your Uber or Lyft pickup, like scheduling a 4 p.m. pickup from Kirkwood with an SUV with a female driver and a DVD player,” she explained.

Happy shredding!