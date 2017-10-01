Young Professionals Network 20 under 40 finalists announced
October 1, 2017
Congratulations to the finalists of the Reno-Tahoe Young Professionals Network Twenty under 40 awards.
YPN announced the 2017 finalists today, Sept. 30. The 40 finalists were narrowed from the original list of 101 nominees.
The Twenty under 40 Awards, which began in 2007, recognizes exceptional leaders under the age of 40 who are very involved in the community.
The final winners of the 2017 Twenty under 40 awards will be announced during an awards ceremony from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Renaissance Reno Downtown Hotel.
The awards celebration will also be a fundraiser for 20 nonprofit organizations. The awards finalists will be actively involved in raising funds for the organizations.
The finalists are:
- Hareesh Achi, Microsoft Group/Manager
- Kevin Annis, ArchCrest Commercial Partners/Broker and Principal
- Zeina Barkawi, Bank of America/Senior VP and Talent Acquisition Mgr
- Brianna Bullentini, Rawbry/CEO and Creator
- Melissa Davies, Clark & Associates/Benefit Solutions Consultant
- Eaton Dunkelberger, Sierra Nevada Journeys/CEO
- Andy Durling, Wood Rodgers/Partner
- Shane Dyer, Dyer Engineering Consultants/Vice President
- Colby Frey, Frey Ranch Estate Distillery/Owner and Operator
- Lindsey Harmon, Connect Nevada LLC/Executive Director
- Jennifer Henderson, Intuit/Experience Delivery Leader
- Rikki Hensley-Ricker, Bristlecone/Family Resources Development Director
- Erik Jimenez, Argentum Partners/Director of Legislative Affairs
- Sarah Johns, KOLO 8 News Now/Evening Anchor
- Nathan Kanute ,Snell & Wilmer L.L.P./Attorney
- David Lewandowski, Fennemore Craig/Associate Attorney
- Amber Maraccini, Renown Health/Director of Special Projects
- Brock Marquez, Dickson Realty/Realtor
- Colie McManus, Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows/Director of Marketing
- Jake Merrill, Jobs for America's Graduates, Nevada/JAG Specialist
- Jason Oetjen, Pfrommer & McCune, Ltd./CPA and Shareholder
- Eric Olson, Whitney Peak Hotel/General Manager
- Kate Patay, Patay Consulting/Chief Strategy Officer
- Nate Pearson, TrainerRoad.com/CEO and Co-Founder
- Courtney Pino, EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants/Employee Benefits Consultant
- Mary Powell, JDRF Northern Nevada/Executive Director
- Andrea Quiruz, PGA Tour's Barracuda Championship/Director of Marketing and Special Events
- Ty Rogers, Quick Space Nevada/Director of Sales & Marketing
- Kylie Rowe, Dickson Realty/VP of Relocation
- Peter Sewell, Washoe County Sheriff's Office/Deputy
- Katie Silva, Peppermill Resort Spa Casino/Corporate Communications Manager
- Don Tatro, Builders Association of Northern Nevada/Executive Director
- Melissa Taylor, Reno Little Theater/Executive Director
- Michael Tragash, Yelp Inc./Community Director
- Vanessa Vancour, University of Nevada, Reno/Faculty – Reynolds School of Journalism
- Rudy von Ravensberg, Great Basin Behavioral/Owner
- Jennifer Walker, Renown Health/Director of Clinical Excellence
- Chandler Walker, StoneAgeFuel, MadLab Business Group/Co-owner, Founding Partner, CMO
- Shay Wells, Woodburn & Wedge/Associate
- Cortney Young, Fennemore Craig, P.C./Mediator
The 2017 Twenty under 40 Awards program is coordinated by the Reno-Tahoe Young Professionals Network and media partnerse Northern Nevada Business Weekly and KOLO-8TV.