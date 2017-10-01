Young Professionals Network 20 under 40 finalists announced

Congratulations to the finalists of the Reno-Tahoe Young Professionals Network Twenty under 40 awards.

YPN announced the 2017 finalists today, Sept. 30. The 40 finalists were narrowed from the original list of 101 nominees.

The Twenty under 40 Awards, which began in 2007, recognizes exceptional leaders under the age of 40 who are very involved in the community.

The final winners of the 2017 Twenty under 40 awards will be announced during an awards ceremony from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Renaissance Reno Downtown Hotel.

The awards celebration will also be a fundraiser for 20 nonprofit organizations. The awards finalists will be actively involved in raising funds for the organizations.

The finalists are:

Recommended Stories For You

Hareesh Achi, Microsoft Group/Manager

Kevin Annis, ArchCrest Commercial Partners/Broker and Principal

Zeina Barkawi, Bank of America/Senior VP and Talent Acquisition Mgr

Brianna Bullentini, Rawbry/CEO and Creator

Melissa Davies, Clark & Associates/Benefit Solutions Consultant

Eaton Dunkelberger, Sierra Nevada Journeys/CEO

Andy Durling, Wood Rodgers/Partner

Shane Dyer, Dyer Engineering Consultants/Vice President

Colby Frey, Frey Ranch Estate Distillery/Owner and Operator

Lindsey Harmon, Connect Nevada LLC/Executive Director

Jennifer Henderson, Intuit/Experience Delivery Leader

Rikki Hensley-Ricker, Bristlecone/Family Resources Development Director

Erik Jimenez, Argentum Partners/Director of Legislative Affairs

Sarah Johns, KOLO 8 News Now/Evening Anchor

Nathan Kanute ,Snell & Wilmer L.L.P./Attorney

David Lewandowski, Fennemore Craig/Associate Attorney

Amber Maraccini, Renown Health/Director of Special Projects

Brock Marquez, Dickson Realty/Realtor

Colie McManus, Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows/Director of Marketing

Jake Merrill, Jobs for America's Graduates, Nevada/JAG Specialist

Jason Oetjen, Pfrommer & McCune, Ltd./CPA and Shareholder

Eric Olson, Whitney Peak Hotel/General Manager

Kate Patay, Patay Consulting/Chief Strategy Officer

Nate Pearson, TrainerRoad.com/CEO and Co-Founder

Courtney Pino, EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants/Employee Benefits Consultant

Mary Powell, JDRF Northern Nevada/Executive Director

Andrea Quiruz, PGA Tour's Barracuda Championship/Director of Marketing and Special Events

Ty Rogers, Quick Space Nevada/Director of Sales & Marketing

Kylie Rowe, Dickson Realty/VP of Relocation

Peter Sewell, Washoe County Sheriff's Office/Deputy

Katie Silva, Peppermill Resort Spa Casino/Corporate Communications Manager

Don Tatro, Builders Association of Northern Nevada/Executive Director

Melissa Taylor, Reno Little Theater/Executive Director

Michael Tragash, Yelp Inc./Community Director

Vanessa Vancour, University of Nevada, Reno/Faculty – Reynolds School of Journalism

Rudy von Ravensberg, Great Basin Behavioral/Owner

Jennifer Walker, Renown Health/Director of Clinical Excellence

Chandler Walker, StoneAgeFuel, MadLab Business Group/Co-owner, Founding Partner, CMO

Shay Wells, Woodburn & Wedge/Associate

Cortney Young, Fennemore Craig, P.C./Mediator

The 2017 Twenty under 40 Awards program is coordinated by the Reno-Tahoe Young Professionals Network and media partnerse Northern Nevada Business Weekly and KOLO-8TV.