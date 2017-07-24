CAL FIRE: Spenceville Fire stopped at 39 acres | SierraSun.com

A late Monday afternoon, July 24, blaze that burned 39 acres near Wheatland, destroying two structures and damaging three others, was 100 percent contained by early evening, Cal Fire officials reported.

The Spenceville Fire, first reported just after 3 p.m., drew 70 firefighters in response, along with eight engine companies, four air tankers, two helicopters and a bulldozer.

One civilian was injured and self-transported for medical care, CAL FIRE reported.

“Extensive mop up in progress,” a news release states. “Wheatland Fire, Beale (Air Force Base) Fire and Placer Fire assisted.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.