California Highway Patrol IDs South Lake Tahoe motorcyclist killed in crash

The California Highway Patrol released the identity of a woman who died in a crash at the intersection of California State routes 88 and 89 near Woodfords Sunday, Sept. 17.

Charleen Blackburn, a 64-year-old resident of South Lake Tahoe, was riding her Harley-Davidson motorcycle westbound on California Route 88 when she began approaching the intersection with California Route 89 at Woodfords.

Blackburn began making a left turn and entered the path of a 58-year-old Gardnerville woman traveling in the eastbound lane. The Gardnerville woman did not have enough time to apply her brakes and avoid a collision, according to CHP.

Blackburn was thrown from her motorcycle and landed in the roadway before coming to a rest in the westbound lane of California Route 88. She died from her injuries either in flight to or at Renown Hospital.