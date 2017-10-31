California rises to 3rd most bike-friendly state

California has moved up to the third most bike-friendly state in the nation, according to an annual list released by the League of American Bicyclists.

The state's new Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan and additional funding for active transportation projects has helped California come a long way since it was ranked 19th in 2008.

"This survey has provided an opportunity for Caltrans to measure our advances and gauge our goals for improvement, and these rankings show that we've come a long way as a state," said Caltrans Director Malcolm Dougherty in a statement.

"We will continue our efforts to ensure California's transportation system is safe, convenient and accessible for all users, while also making sure all Californians have more livable and economically vibrant communities."

Caltrans has increased options and safety for bicyclists as part of their approach to a multimodal transportation system. The report notes that California has a state department of transportation that is increasingly committed to ensuring the safety and comfort of people who bike, and is on the verge of establishing new standards and practices that will hopefully become a model for other states.