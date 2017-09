Project MANA, a food pantry for the Truckee Tahoe region, is relocating its distribution site to the Truckee Donner Senior Apartments community room.

The move takes effect Oct. 3. The senior apartments are located at 10040 Estates Drive, Truckee. Supplemental food distribution will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. each Tuesday.

Parking is available in the parking lot or on the street.