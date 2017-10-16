Construction begins on Round Hill Pines Beach Resort

Round Hill Pines Beach Resort is getting a makeover in time for its next season.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, construction began on a new dock and breakwater, along with a new restaurant and beach pavilion.

“This will be a major upgrade to the property and benefit for our guests and the environment,” said Kris Knox, Round Hill Pines Resort corporate general manager.

Demolition of the old structure — which included the former breakwater, pavilion, small kitchen and restrooms — is nearly complete, and work started approximately one week ago on the new 3,000-square foot facility that will overlook the beach.

A full commercial kitchen, retail space, restrooms, storage and offices for the resort’s management and sales staff will be included in the new facility. The summer bar and grill’s seating will be in an open-air pavilion featuring retractable awnings.

According to Knox, the building will match the surrounding architecture and be reminiscent of a mountain lodge. The kitchen will also give the resort the opportunity to cater for on-property groups and events.

Construction costs for the dock, new building and beach restrooms is $2 million, and the project is expected to be complete in time for Memorial Day (and the resort’s opening weekend) 2018.

“In designing this improvement, we really listened to our customers,” noted Knox.

“Round Hill Pines is a family tradition. From celebrating special moments like senior picnics for the local high schools to family reunions it is a special place to many people and we want to keep it that way. It is a small family-friendly spot where people to relax and enjoy Lake Tahoe and build lifelong memories.”

The privately owned, summer-only resort opened in 1951 before the U.S. Forest Service purchased the land in 1984. In 2014, Bob and Tammy Hassett (who also operate Camp Richardson Historic Resort and Marina) acquired the property’s special use permit.

The family-friendly beach resort offers boating services and rentals throughout the summer, and also features a Rum Bar and Beach Grill.