Cortez Masto amendment for non-citizen soldiers approved

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., said Tuesday, Sept. 19, the amendment to prevent the military from ousting non-citizen soldiers from the U.S. military has been adopted as part of the Defense Authorization Act.

The Military Accessions vital to National Interest program allows immigrants with vital skills to enlist and serve in the armed forces. Under current law, those soldiers are automatically separated from military service after 730 days if they haven’t passed an extensive security screening.

“We should not turn away any skilled individual, who is qualified to serve,” Masto said. “I am proud to support our immigrants and service members by cosponsoring this legislation.”

Masto was one of 14 senators to join in the amendment.