Former Truckee officer charged with multiple counts of assault | SierraSun.com

The Placer County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of two of its correctional officers, as well as one deputy on May 31 on felony charges after an investigation revealed evidence that the suspects used excessive force on six different Auburn Jail inmates.

Placer County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Madden, a former Truckee police officer, is charged with multiple counts of assault by a public officer, as well as filing false reports.

Truckee Police Chief Robert Leftwich said that Madden joined the Placer County Sheriff's Office in 2015 after serving with the Truckee Police Department from 2010-2015.

"As a matter of practice we don't comment on other agencies' affairs," Leftwich said.

In a statement posted on the department's Facebook page, Placer County Sheriff Devon Bell said that Madden is charged with four counts of assault under color of authority without necessity, and three counts of falsification of an incident report.

Corrections Officer Jeffery Villanueva was charged with one count of assault under color of authority, and one charge of falsification of an incident report. Corrections Officer Sgt. Megan Yaws is charged with one count of falsifying a police report.

"The conduct was discovered by a supervisor who was reviewing video footage, and who then brought it to the attention of management." Bell said. "Management discovered other incidents and determined the actions of the officers unreasonable."

A statement from Placer County Assistant District Attorney Jeff Wilson said the district attorney's office was notified on May 24 of a preliminary investigation by the sheriff's office revealing evidence that excessive force had been used against inmates, and that the force was criminal in nature. The evidence cited includes several incident reports and video footage.

Madden's bail was set at $100,000 and Villanueva's at $75,000. Yaws' bail was set at $15,000.

All officers posted bail the same day as their arrest, and did not go to an arraignment, according to Placer County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Dena Erwin. They are scheduled to appear in court on July 17.

