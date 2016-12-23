Incline Village crime logs: DUI, narcotics cases highlight past week | SierraSun.com

Below are select incidents from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office press log for Incline Village/Crystal Bay for Dec. 14-20.

The Bonanza publishes crime logs each week, as they are provided by WCSO. People arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

December 15

WARRANT: In the 400 block of Fairview Blvd., Deputies made an arrest for an outstanding warrant.

FRAUD: In the 200 block of Pine Cone Rd, a report for fraud was filed.

December 16

NARCOTICS: In the 200 block of Country Club Dr., a citation was issued for narcotics.

December 18

DUI: In the area of Tahoe Blvd. and Pinion Dr., an arrest was made for driving under the influence.

December 19

DUI: In the area of Village Blvd. and Alder Av., an arrest was made for driving under the influence.

BURGLARY: In the 200 block of Northlake Dr., an online report was filed for burglary.