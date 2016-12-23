Incline Village crime logs: DUI, narcotics cases highlight past week | SierraSun.com

Incline Village crime logs: DUI, narcotics cases highlight past week
December 23, 2016
Below are select incidents from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office press log for Incline Village/Crystal Bay for Dec. 14-20.
The Bonanza publishes crime logs each week, as they are provided by WCSO. People arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
December 15
WARRANT: In the 400 block of Fairview Blvd., Deputies made an arrest for an outstanding warrant.
FRAUD: In the 200 block of Pine Cone Rd, a report for fraud was filed.
December 16
NARCOTICS: In the 200 block of Country Club Dr., a citation was issued for narcotics.
December 18
DUI: In the area of Tahoe Blvd. and Pinion Dr., an arrest was made for driving under the influence.
December 19
DUI: In the area of Village Blvd. and Alder Av., an arrest was made for driving under the influence.
BURGLARY: In the 200 block of Northlake Dr., an online report was filed for burglary.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Crime
- Truckee police logs: Thieving store owner arrested for drunk in public
- North Tahoe crime logs: Fleeing cyclist uses bear spray to deter cops
- Former Lake Tahoe fire captain pleads guilty in child porn case
- Man, 36, killed in head-on crash in Truckee Sunday evening
- Truckee man arrested for felony assault after downtown fight (updated)
Trending Sitewide
- Lake Tahoe weather: 2 feet of snow in forecast by Christmas Eve
- Truckee police logs: Thieving store owner arrested for drunk in public
- Truckee woman provides gift of life to fellow neighbor in need
- Truckee’s most confusing intersection is surprisingly safe, crash data shows
- Explore Tahoe: Not into skiing? Check out these 6 fun winter ideas