Incline Village crime logs: Narcotics arrest made in Crystal Bay | SierraSun.com

Incline Village crime logs: Narcotics arrest made in Crystal Bay
January 27, 2017
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Below are select incidents from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office press log for Incline Village/Crystal Bay for Jan. 18-24.
The Bonanza publishes crime logs each week, as they are provided by WCSO. People arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
January 19
NARCOTICS: In the area of the state line, Deputies made an arrest for narcotics.
January 20
HIT AND RUN: In the 200 block of Enterprise, Deputies responded to a report of a hit and run.
January 21
VEHICLE BURGLARY: In the 100 block of Village Blvd., an online report was filed for a vehicle burglary.
January 22
DUI: In the area of the state line, Deputies made an arrest for driving under the influence.
January 23
THREATS: In the 600 block of Mt. Rose Hwy., Deputies filed a report for threats.
