Incline Village crime logs: Narcotics arrest made in Crystal Bay | SierraSun.com

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Below are select incidents from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office press log for Incline Village/Crystal Bay for Jan. 18-24.

The Bonanza publishes crime logs each week, as they are provided by WCSO. People arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

January 19

NARCOTICS: In the area of the state line, Deputies made an arrest for narcotics.

January 20

HIT AND RUN: In the 200 block of Enterprise, Deputies responded to a report of a hit and run.

January 21

VEHICLE BURGLARY: In the 100 block of Village Blvd., an online report was filed for a vehicle burglary.

January 22

DUI: In the area of the state line, Deputies made an arrest for driving under the influence.

January 23

THREATS: In the 600 block of Mt. Rose Hwy., Deputies filed a report for threats.