Incline Village crime logs: Reports filed for trio of fraud cases | SierraSun.com

Below are select incidents from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office press log for Incline Village/Crystal Bay for December 21-27.

The Bonanza publishes crime logs each week, as they are provided by WCSO. People arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

December 21

FRAUD: In the Stateline area, a report for fraud was filed.

December 22

FRAUD: In the 600 block of Mt. Rose Hwy., a report for fraud was filed.

BURGLARY: In the Stateline area, an online report was filed for burglary.

December 23

DUI: In the area of Tahoe Blvd. and Southwood Blvd., an arrest was made for driving under the influence after a routine traffic stop.

December 25

BATTERY: In the 700 block of Rosewood Cir., Deputies responded to a battery, parties were separated with no further incident.

WARRANT: In the area of SR 28 and Gonowabie Rd., Deputies made an arrest for an outstanding warrant.