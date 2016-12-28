Incline Village crime logs: Reports filed for trio of fraud cases | SierraSun.com

Incline Village crime logs: Reports filed for trio of fraud cases
December 28, 2016
Below are select incidents from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office press log for Incline Village/Crystal Bay for December 21-27.
The Bonanza publishes crime logs each week, as they are provided by WCSO. People arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
December 21
FRAUD: In the Stateline area, a report for fraud was filed.
FRAUD: In the Stateline area, a report for fraud was filed.
December 22
FRAUD: In the 600 block of Mt. Rose Hwy., a report for fraud was filed.
BURGLARY: In the Stateline area, an online report was filed for burglary.
December 23
DUI: In the area of Tahoe Blvd. and Southwood Blvd., an arrest was made for driving under the influence after a routine traffic stop.
December 25
BATTERY: In the 700 block of Rosewood Cir., Deputies responded to a battery, parties were separated with no further incident.
WARRANT: In the area of SR 28 and Gonowabie Rd., Deputies made an arrest for an outstanding warrant.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Crime
- Tahoe-area ski resort seeks prosecution against man who triggered avalanche (updated w/ full statements)
- Truckee police logs: Thieving store owner arrested for drunk in public
- Truckee man arrested for felony assault after downtown fight (updated)
- Incline Village crime logs: Reports filed for trio of fraud cases
- Former Lake Tahoe fire captain pleads guilty in child porn case
Trending Sitewide
- Tahoe’s Homewood resort to reopen today after fire destroys South Lodge
- 5.7, 5.5 earthquakes in Nevada rattle Tahoe-Truckee region
- Drink Tahoe Brew: Alibi Ale Works to open second location in Truckee
- Truckee CHP finds 150 pounds of pot in Missouri man’s vehicle
- Opinion: Lack of diversity among Tahoe-Truckee state park users