Incline Village crime logs: Several warrant arrests in past week | SierraSun.com

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Below are select incidents from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office press log for Incline Village/Crystal Bay for Jan. 3-17.

The Bonanza publishes crime logs each week, as they are provided by WCSO. People arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

January 6

BATTERY: In the 900 block of Jennifer St., Deputies filed a report for battery.

January 12

HIT AND RUN: In the 800 block of Tahoe Blvd., Deputies filed a report for a hit and run accident.

January 13

BATTERY: In the 700 block of Southwood Blvd., Deputies responded to a report of a battery.

January 15

OBSTRUCTING AND RESISTING: In the 100 block of Country Club Dr., Deputies made an arrest for obstructing and resisting.

WARRANT: In the 100 block of Country Club Dr. Deputies made an arrest for an outstanding warrant.

WARRANT: In the area of Tahoe Blvd. and Deer Ct., Deputies made an arrest for an outstanding warrant.

TRAFFIC: In the area of Tahoe Blvd. and Deer Ct., Deputies made an arrest for traffic violations.

January 16

WARRANT: In the 900 block of Tahoe Blvd., Deputies made an arrest for an outstanding warrant.