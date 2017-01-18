Incline Village crime logs: Several warrant arrests in past week | SierraSun.com

Incline Village crime logs: Several warrant arrests in past week
January 18, 2017
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Below are select incidents from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office press log for Incline Village/Crystal Bay for Jan. 3-17.
The Bonanza publishes crime logs each week, as they are provided by WCSO. People arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
January 6
BATTERY: In the 900 block of Jennifer St., Deputies filed a report for battery.
January 12
HIT AND RUN: In the 800 block of Tahoe Blvd., Deputies filed a report for a hit and run accident.
January 13
BATTERY: In the 700 block of Southwood Blvd., Deputies responded to a report of a battery.
January 15
OBSTRUCTING AND RESISTING: In the 100 block of Country Club Dr., Deputies made an arrest for obstructing and resisting.
WARRANT: In the 100 block of Country Club Dr. Deputies made an arrest for an outstanding warrant.
WARRANT: In the area of Tahoe Blvd. and Deer Ct., Deputies made an arrest for an outstanding warrant.
WARRANT: In the area of Tahoe Blvd. and Deer Ct., Deputies made an arrest for an outstanding warrant.
TRAFFIC: In the area of Tahoe Blvd. and Deer Ct., Deputies made an arrest for traffic violations.
January 16
WARRANT: In the 900 block of Tahoe Blvd., Deputies made an arrest for an outstanding warrant.
