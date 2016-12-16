Incline Village crime logs: Trio of burglary reports in past 2 weeks | SierraSun.com

Below are select incidents from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office press log for Incline Village/Crystal Bay for November 29 to December 13.

The Bonanza publishes crime logs each week, as they are provided by WCSO. People arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

November 29

Hit and Run: In the 800 block of Southwood Blvd., an online report was filed for a hit and run.

December 1

Warrant: In the area of Tahoe Blvd. and Northwood Blvd., an arrest was made for an outstanding warrant after a routine traffic stop.

December 3

Commercial Burglary: In the 800 block of Tahoe Blvd. Deputies filed a report for a commercial burglary.

Tampering with a Motor Vehicle: In the 800 block of Alder Ave. Deputies filed a report for tampering with a motor vehicle.

Burglary: In the 700 block of Kelly Dr., an online report was filed for a vehicle burglary.

December 5

Fraud: In the 400 block of Tuscarora Rd., an online report was filed for fraud.

December 6

Burglary: In the 700 block of Martis Peak Dr. Deputies filed a report for burglary.

Warrant: In the 900 block of Northwood Blvd., an arrest was made for an outstanding warrant.

December 8

Narcotics: In the 800 block of Alder Ave., a citation was issued for possession of narcotics after a routine traffic stop.

December 9

Larceny: In the State line area, Deputies filed a report for larceny.

December 10

DUI: In the area of Tahoe Blvd. and Village Blvd., an arrest was made for driving under the influence, after a routine traffic stop.

Domestic Battery: In the 300 block of Alder Ave. Deputies made an arrest for domestic battery.

December 13

DUI: In the 800 block of Southwood Blvd., an arrest was made for driving under the influence.