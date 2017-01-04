Incline Village crime logs: Zero incidents reported New Year’s Eve or Day | SierraSun.com

Incline Village crime logs: Zero incidents reported New Year’s Eve or Day
January 4, 2017
Below are select incidents from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office press log for Incline Village/Crystal Bay for Dec. 28 through Jan. 3.
The Bonanza publishes crime logs each week, as they are provided by WCSO. People arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
December 28
BATTERY: In the Stateline area, Deputies filed a report for battery.
December 30
DUI: In the area of SR 28, an arrest was made for driving under the influence after a routine traffic stop.
WARRANT: In the 300 block of Winding Way, Deputies made an arrest for an outstanding warrant.
January 2
GTA: In the area of SR 28 and Lakeshore Blvd., Deputies filed a report for Grand Theft Auto.
