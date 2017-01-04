Lake Tahoe man, 18, arrested in South Shore drive-by shooting | SierraSun.com

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a drive-by shooting last week in South Lake Tahoe.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department announced Tuesday it had arrested Kevin Gonzalez, an 18-year-old South Lake Tahoe resident, on Friday, Dec. 30, in connection with the shooting that occurred the day before in the Pioneer Inn Motel parking lot. No one was injured in the shooting.

According to a press release from the department, Gonzalez was booked into the El Dorado County Jail for one felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor charge of destruction of evidence.

However, since the case is under investigation, details regarding Gonzalez’s involvement in the incident were withheld. Police said they anticipate questioning additional suspects in the matter.

The destruction of evidence charge is based upon detectives’ observations of Gonzalez. Detectives reportedly watched Gonzalez retrieve and attempt to destroy evidence from a vehicle, according to the press release. Authorities are withholding the specific nature of the evidence based on” investigative necessity.”

Detectives were able to recover the undamaged evidence when they arrested Gonzalez.

Police have yet to recover any firearms, and there is no information currently that “ties this crime to gang activity,” according to the press release. Witnesses had told police the suspected the shooting might be related to gang activity.

Gonzalez’ bail is set at $75,000. More suspects are being sought in the investigation and police anticipate more arrests will be made.

Anyone who witnessed this crime or has information relative to this case is instructed to call the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at 530-542-6100, or Lake Tahoe Secret Witness at 530-541-6800.