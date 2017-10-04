Las Vegas shooter maintained home in northwest Reno

Investigators executed a search warrant on Monday, Oct. 2, at a home in an upscale Reno neighborhood in an effort to gather information about the man responsible for the shooting massacre at Las Vegas.

The warrant was served at the home of Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, who authorities said killed 59 people at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday, Oct. 1. The shooting was the deadliest in U.S. history.

Paddock gunned down the country music concertgoers from his 32nd floor suite at Mandalay Bay, which sits across the street from the festival site that attracted more than 22,000 people.

The northwest Reno residence, which is located in the 1700 block of Del Webb Parkway West, sits about 27 miles east of Truckee off of Interstate 80.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Tom Roberts offered little detail about the search at a Monday news conference.

"Nothing that I can speak, and that scene is still being resolved as we speak," Roberts said.

The Reno residence was searched after investigators confiscated 23 firearms from the 32nd floor Mandalay Bay suite where Paddock apparently killed himself before a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department SWAT team gained access to his suite on Sunday evening.

Roberts said investigators also recovered 19 firearms at the shooter's residence in Mesquite, Nev. Paddock, a retired accountant, apparently maintained multiple residences in the state.

Roberts also said investigators were working around the clock to process the Las Vegas Boulevard crime scene, and find a motive behind the shooting that started shortly after 10 p.m. when country music star Jason Aldean was on stage.

Aldean, who was the final act listed on the festival lineup, later addressed the incident on social media.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night," he said.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval echoed those sentiments in a statement issued on Monday.

"My heart and prayers go (to) the victims and their families and friends who were brutally killed and injured by a shocking and cowardly act of senseless violence," Sandoval said.

"This tragic and vicious attack on innocent people has claimed the lives of our fellow Americans and devastated hundreds of others who were simply enjoying a country music festival."

Contact staff writer Wyatt Haupt Jr. at 530-550-2652 or via email at whaupt@sierrasun.com.