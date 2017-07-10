Nevada County authorities arrest 2 on weapons charges | SierraSun.com

Two men stopped early Thursday, July 6, for a broken headlight remained in the Nevada County Jail that day on weapons charges, authorities said.

Charles Chocktaw Argust, 36, of Cool, and Michael James Weaver, 48, of Sacramento, each face a charge of having a loaded firearm in public. Argust faces one other loaded firearm charge. Weaver also faces charges of being an ex-felon with a firearm, possession of ammunition by someone prohibited from possessing a firearm and a loaded firearm accusation, jail reports state.

According to Capt. Paul Schmidt, a deputy stopped the pair’s Subaru around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at Dog Bar and La Barr Meadows roads for a broken headlight. The deputy then checked Argust’s driver’s license, found he had outstanding warrants out of Placer County and arrested him.

The deputy received permission to search the car, finding a loaded 40-caliber pistol wrapped in some sweatshirts. An ex-felon and prohibited from having a firearm, Weaver was then arrested, Schmidt added.