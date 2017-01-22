NorCal man, 18, busted stealing ax, chainsaw from Truckee hardware store | SierraSun.com

NorCal man, 18, busted stealing ax, chainsaw from Truckee hardware store
January 22, 2017
TRUCKEE, Calif. — An 18-year-old Northern California man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of felony burglary after officers say they witnessed him conduct a smash-and-grab job at Truckee’s Mountain Hardware and Sports.
According to a statement from the Truckee Police Department, officers responded during the early morning hours Saturday to a burglary alarm at the hardware store at 11320 Donner Pass Road in Truckee.
“They found the front glass doors had been smashed in,” police said. “Officers watched the suspect walk out through the broken doors, carrying an ax and a chainsaw, along with several other stolen items from inside of the business.”
Officers arrested the suspect — Joel Robert Shelton, 18, of Point Reyes Station, Calif. — and booked him into Nevada County Jail in Truckee at about 3 a.m. Saturday on suspicion of felony second degree burglary.
Shelton remained jailed as of Sunday morning on $10,000 bail.
