North Tahoe crime logs: $4,300 lost in trio of vacation rental scams | SierraSun.com

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Below is a selection of incidents from the Placer County Sheriff’s press log for Dec. 16-31.

The Sierra Sun publishes crime logs for the Tahoe portion of Placer County as they are provided by PCSO, and as time and space allow.

These logs for December were emailed to the Sun on Feb. 8. People arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

December 16

3:45pm, 8200 Block North Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach: Unknown suspect stole victim’s unlocked bicycle left outside a business.

8pm, Highway 28/Star Harbor, Tahoe City: Male subject pulled over for driving at night without his headlights on. Suspect had been drinking and was turned over to CHP for suspected DUI.

December 17

3pm, 1700 Block Cedar Crest, Tahoe City: Report taken for a family disturbance. Female reported that her adult son stole personal items from her bedroom. When the mother confronted her son, he threw several things across the room and broke them. The suspect then pushed the victim and kicked in a door. Male suspect was arrested, several charges pending.

December 18

10pm, 8300 Block North Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach: Unknown suspect(s) attempted to steal two locked paddleboards from a business. The suspect(s) were unsuccessful, but caused $100 damage to one of the boards.

December 19

12pm, 100 Block Silver Pine, Carnelian Bay: Victim joined an online dating group, met a female and started an online relationship. The female suspect asked victim to send her $200 to maintain the dating membership. The suspect then sent victim a check for $2,920 and asked her to cash it and send the money back to her via money order. The victim became suspicious and turned the check over to the Sheriff’s Office.

3pm, 4000 Block River Road: Olympic Valley: Unknown suspect posed as a debt collector and tricked victim into sending $340 to pay off a (non-existent) debt.

December 20

9am, 7500 Block River, Olympic Valley: Sometime overnight, unknown suspect(s) forcibly entered two residences next to each other. Both were under construction. Nothing was taken, but there was damage to the doors.

December 22

3:30pm, 1900 Block Squaw Valley Road, Olympic Valley: Male subject was contacted by Security due to his high level of intoxication. He swung his snowboard around in a defensive manner and kicked the Security officer. Suspect was arrested for public drunkenness, but Security did not desire prosecution for the battery.

10:30pm, 10000 Block West River, Truckee: Female subject was so intoxicated that she thought she was in Grass Valley. Suspect arrested for public intoxication.

December 23

2:15am, 400 Block Squaw Creek, Olympic Valley: Victim called to report that unknown suspects have been entering her locked condo for the past 2 years and stealing items of choice.

10am, 300 Block Beach, Tahoe Vista: Sometime overnight, an unknown suspect stole $40 in Christmas light from victim’s doorstep.

4pm, 100 Block North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City: Unknown male suspect tried on three items of clothing and walked out with them on and did not pay.

December 26

1:15pm, 5800 Block North Lake Boulevard, Carnelian Bay: Unknown suspect broke into victim’s locked shed and stole multiple power tools, including a snowblower. $3,500 loss.

9:15pm, 6900 Block Toyon, Tahoe Vista: Pursuant to a family disturbance, a male subject was arrested for public intoxication and violation of probation.

December 27

4:50pm, 700 Block Carnelian Circle, Carnelian Bay: Unknown suspect stole victim’s snowblower sometime since Christmas Day.

December 28

8:30am, 100 Block Secline, Kings Beach: Victim sent $1,525 for a vacation rental through Craigslist, which turned out to be a scam.

December 30

8:45am, 1300 Block Regency, Tahoe Vista: Unknown suspect stole $300 in tools from the bed of victim’s truck.

December 31

10am, 200 Block Tahoe Woods Boulevard, Tahoe City: Victim sent an unknown suspect $1,000 for a deposit on a vacation rental that didn’t exist. The homeowner never advertised the house for rent on Craigslist.

4pm, 9900 Block Cove, Kings Beach: Victim transferred $1,800 to an unknown suspect’s bank account as payment for a monthly rental she found on Craigslist. Victim also purchased $300 in itunes gift cards and supplied the access code to the suspect.