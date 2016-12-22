North Tahoe crime logs: Fleeing cyclist uses bear spray to deter cops | SierraSun.com

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Below is a selection of incidents from the Placer County Sheriff’s press log for Nov. 1-20. The Sierra Sun publishes crime logs for the Tahoe portion of Placer County as they are provided by PCSO, and as time and space allow.

These logs for November were emailed to the Sun on Dec. 15. People arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

November 2

11:45am, 300 Block Chinquapin, Tahoe City: Unknown suspect opened a cellphone account in victim’s name. Victim found out when Verizon informed her her account was past due.

November 3

1pm, 800 Block North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City: Unknown suspect stole several personal items from two different victims’ unlocked vehicles in the same timeframe.

3:45pm, Highway 89/W River, Truckee: Unknown suspect stole $500 of personal items from victim’s locked vehicle in 45-minute timeframe.

4:15pm, 5100 Block North Lake Boulevard, Carnelian Bay: Unknown suspect stole a camera, wallet and keys from victim’s unlocked vehicle, sometime since 7am.

November 4

10am, 700 Block North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City: Sometime overnight an unknown suspect attempted to steal money from the night deposit box.

4:15pm, 8600 Block North Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach: Victim witnessed a male subject severely beat a dog in his vehicle. When victim confronted the suspect, he threw a cup and threatened to kill her. The identity of the suspect has still not been determined.

5:20pm, 300 Block Fox, Kings Beach: Sometime in the past two weeks, unknown suspect(s) entered a locked rental house and stole the washer and dryer.

November 5

12:30am, 8500 Block North Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach: Male subject was arrested for public drunkenness.

November 6

1:45am, Fox/Minnow, Kings Beach: Male subject was located passed out in a running vehicle and was subsequently turned over to CHP for suspected DUI.

November 7

11:15am, 900 Block Northstar, Truckee: Unknown suspect entered a building under construction and stole $4,400 worth of tools.

2pm, Martis Valley: Unknown suspect smashed window of victim’s vehicle and stole $200 worth of bike gear and other items.

2:15pm, 100 Block River, Tahoe City: Unknown male suspect stole $100 worth of groceries from a store.

November 8

7:30am, 500 Block Nightingale, Tahoe City: Unknown suspect called victim claiming to be the IRS and told victim she was behind on taxes. Victim bought $500 in iTunes gift cards and gave suspect the code.

November 9

9:20pm, Martis Valley: Report taken for agency assist with CalFire. Calfire officer attempted to contact a bicyclist who quickly fled the scene. A pursuit ensued. The suspect rode into oncoming traffic and threw items as he cycled. PCSO joined the pursuit and was able stop the cyclist, but not before the suspect used bear spray (40 times more potent than pepper spray) on the CalFire officer, two Truckee Police officers and two Placer sergeants. Suspect was booked on several felony charges.

November 10

11:15am, 700 Block North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City: Unknown suspect removed a large business sign from the side of the roadway.

11:30am, 1000 Block Canterbury, Kings Beach: Unknown suspect spray painted a water tower and broke a pipe; $300 in damages.

12pm, 8500 Block Brook, Kings Beach: Male subject tried to cash fraudulent checks on two different occasions. The first time he was successful, the second time the victim refused to cash the check. $700 loss.

8pm, 5000 Block Northstar, Truckee: Female arrested for public intoxication after causing a disturbance at a restaurant. Suspect was uncooperative with deputies, spit at them and kicked the windows of the patrol car.

November 11

12am, 1000 Block West Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City: Report taken for a physical altercation, no prosecution desired.

10am, 5100 Block West Lake Boulevard, Homewood: Suspect was witnessed an attempt at stealing a vehicle. The ignition had been tampered and damage. Suspect was later caught and arrested.

November 12

2pm, 100 Block Roundridge, Tahoe City: Report taken for fraud. A group of J-1s from Spain sent suspect a $4,000 deposit for a rental home. The victims requested assistance from their soon-to-be employer at Squaw Valley, as the suspect asked for $4,000 more. Squaw HR contacted PCSO for a report.

November 14

9am, 100 Block West Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City: Pursuant to a consensual contact with a subject at the transit center, the male subject was arrested. Suspect had an outstanding warrant and alcohol, which was in violation of his probation.

November 16

1:40am, Highway 89/Cathedral, Tahoe City: After receiving a report of a male vomiting from the driver’s side door, deputies arrived to find the male passed out with the vehicle running in drive and the suspect’s foot on the brake. The suspect was turned over to CHP for DUI.

2:30pm, Highway 267/Northstar, Truckee: Pursuant to a report of a vehicle over an embankment, driver was turned over to CHP for suspected DUI.

9am 100 Block West Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City: Unknown suspect may have stolen a check from victim’s residence, which is up for sale and cashed said check. $1,400 loss.

November 17

12:30pm, 11000 Block Silver Fir, Truckee: Unknown suspect opened 4 credit card accounts in victim’s name. Two were denied and no purchases were made on the other two accounts.

2:45pm, 2500 Block Hillcrest, Tahoe City: Unknown suspect attempted to open a credit card account in victim’s name. Account was denied before any charges were made.