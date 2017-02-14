Tahoe woman gets jail for DUI (her fourth) with children in car | SierraSun.com

STATELINE, Nev. — A South Lake Tahoe woman who drove drunk with four children in her vehicle has been sentenced to 120 days in jail.

Angela J. Carlen, 31, was stopped at around 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2016, at U.S. Highway 50 and Lake Village in Stateline after deputies saw a vehicle with no license plate light.

When stopped by a deputy, Carlen “… was slurring her words and speaking slowly,” according to court documents. She was also unable to produce her license.

Carlen was driving with a revoked license, operating a vehicle without an interlock device, and had a warrant for her arrest out of Carson City. Her preliminary breath test was .214 percent. It was Carlen’s fourth DUI.

“She doesn’t seem to be a person who wants to learn a lesson,” Judge Tod Young said Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Douglas County District Court.

In addition to serving jail time, Carlen will be allowed to pursue diversion. She will be on house arrest for six months after being released from jail.