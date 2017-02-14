Tahoe woman gets jail for DUI (her fourth) with children in car | SierraSun.com

Tahoe woman gets jail for DUI (her fourth) with children in car
February 14, 2017
STATELINE, Nev. — A South Lake Tahoe woman who drove drunk with four children in her vehicle has been sentenced to 120 days in jail.
Angela J. Carlen, 31, was stopped at around 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2016, at U.S. Highway 50 and Lake Village in Stateline after deputies saw a vehicle with no license plate light.
When stopped by a deputy, Carlen “… was slurring her words and speaking slowly,” according to court documents. She was also unable to produce her license.
Carlen was driving with a revoked license, operating a vehicle without an interlock device, and had a warrant for her arrest out of Carson City. Her preliminary breath test was .214 percent. It was Carlen’s fourth DUI.
“She doesn’t seem to be a person who wants to learn a lesson,” Judge Tod Young said Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Douglas County District Court.
In addition to serving jail time, Carlen will be allowed to pursue diversion. She will be on house arrest for six months after being released from jail.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Crime
- Tahoe woman gets jail for DUI (her fourth) with children in car
- North Tahoe crime logs: $4,300 lost in trio of vacation rental scams
- Incline Village crime logs: Narcotics arrest made in Crystal Bay
- Truckee Police arrest 5 people in vehicle burglary, theft cases (updated)
- Men deny theft of $116,000 in Tahoe ski vouchers; trial dates set
Trending Sitewide
- Mudslides keep highway closed near Tahoe; I-80 still one lane between Reno, Truckee
- Lake Tahoe weather: Flooding, snow and avalanche danger present
- Tahoe woman gets jail for DUI (her fourth) with children in car
- Sierra Snapshots: Snowfall aplenty across Tahoe-Truckee (photo slideshow)
- Tahoe scientist: ‘We’re living in a climate change affected world now’