Truckee Police Chief Adam McGill leaving for job in Novato (updated) | SierraSun.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee Police Department Chief Adam McGill is leaving his position to become the new chief of the Novato Police Department in Novato, Calif.

McGill has served as Truckee’s chief since February 2012. The town of Truckee announced the move in a Monday press release.

TPD Capt. Rob Leftwich will be promoted to the position of chief.

Leftwich, who holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications and Public Relations from the University of Pacific, has 21 years of experience in law enforcement, including six with TPD and five years as captain (second in command). Leftwich lives in Truckee with his wife, son and dog.

In an interview Tuesday with the Sierra Sun, Lashbrook said McGill gave notice on Dec. 9, although he knew in the weeks leading up to that McGill was a finalist for the Novato job.

As for conducting a search for a replacement, Lashbrook said that while it was considered, Leftwich’s experience made the decision to promote from within an easy one.

“I think the department is on such a positive track, and Capt. Leftwich has been such an integral part of that, especially being five years in that second-in-command position,” he said. “… You take a place like Truckee … there are not a lot of professional employment opportunities once you find someone who wants to be in Truckee … and then you start chipping away at potential hiring opportunities considering (Truckee is such) a unique place, it’s isolated, cold, snowy…

“So, it makes it that much more critical for us to grow our own.”

According to a story Monday from the Novato branch of Patch Media, McGill was selected from a pool of 15 candidates to replace NPD Chief Jim Berg to become the city’s 10th police chief. His new role begins Jan. 9, and he will earn an annual salary of $179,256.

McGill’s contract for the current 2016-17 fiscal year as Chief of Police in Truckee has a base salary of $172,934.16, in addition to the potential to earn $23,723 in bonuses and more in benefits.

As for what Leftwich will earn, Lashbrook said the annual salary structure range for the position is between $128,099.40 and $172,934.16, a 35 percent margin.

“Rob and I are still talking over his employment agreement; we haven’t executed it yet, and it might be a few days,” Lashbrook said. “The position has changed over (McGill’s tenure). It didn’t use to have animal services, didn’t use to have parking, and it will soon have dispatch underneath it, so it’s a bigger and more complicated entity than it traditionally has been.

“That’s a testament to the management skills of Adam and Rob and others in the department.”

In its press release Monday, the town praised McGill for his “significant success developing strong relationships with the Truckee Community, addressing targeted community issues and improving the overall quality of life in Truckee.”

“Chief McGill was instrumental in building collaborative relationships with local partners to address specific challenges — particularly his efforts with our schools and social service partners to improve the quality of life for the youth in our region,” according to the town. “In addition, Chief McGill has developed a cohesive team of police officers and support staff that embrace our unique community and have refined an approach that applies the ‘Truckee Way’ to community policing.”

Of note, in November 2013, Truckee Town Council voted to approve up to $500,000 from the town’s general fund to assist McGill in buying a full-time home in Truckee, considering the chief’s contract required him to live within town limits (McGill had rented previously).

Payments on the loan, plus interest, were deducted from McGill’s twice-monthly paycheck, according to previous reports.

On Tuesday, Lashbrook confirmed that McGill had paid off his home loan on June 26, 2016 — the original amount was $412,000, and the pay-off was $393,918 (less interest).