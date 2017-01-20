Truckee Police Logs: Angry man hurls cup at bank teller | SierraSun.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Below are select incidents from the Truckee Police Department’s press log for Jan. 3-8. The press log is published online by the TPD; in cases where no location is reported, it’s due to none being provided by the department, per the logs online. People arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

Visit townoftruckee.com/departments/police/press-log to read the full press log for case numbers and other information.

January 3

10:02 am, Bull Pine Trail: Vehicle found in roadway blocking traffic. Vehicle towed.

11:51 am, Donner Pass Road: A female in possession of an open container was found unconscious. It was determined she was unable to care for herself due to high level of intoxication, and she was arrested.

January 4

1:45 pm, Highway 89: Vehicle left abandoned and obstructing the southbound lane. Vehicle towed.

January 5

2:18 pm, Ski View Loop: Vehicle located in road blocking snow removal and northbound traffic.

3:46 pm, Donner Pass Road: A bank customer was upset over his account. He left after throwing a cup in anger toward the cashier. The business banned the customer and requested a report be taken.

4:54 pm, Rhineland Avenue: Officer responded to a paranoid delusional suspect who was determine to be under the influence of meth and was arrested.

6:11 pm, Deerfield Drive: An unknown suspect threw an object at a car as it was driving by, causing damage.

6:41 pm, Bridge Street: Business reported an intoxicated female inside the store. She was located unresponsive due to her intoxicated state and was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

10:44 pm: Information report taken on a domestic disturbance between husband and wife.

January 6

10:01 am, Copenhagen Drive: Report taken of a broken front driver side window of a rental car parked in a driveway.

January 7

6:54 am, Sierra Drive: Vehicle parked in roadway was preventing snow removal. Vehicle towed.

4:30 pm: A subject was angered by a vehicle partially blocking the roadway. Subject yelled at 3 people over the matter before leaving the area.

January 8

11:07 am, Bridge Street: Suspect stole the rear license plate off a vehicle.