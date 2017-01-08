Truckee Police Logs: Citation issued for illegal fireworks | SierraSun.com

Below are select incidents from the Truckee Police Department’s press log for Dec. 20 to Jan. 3.

The press log is published online by the TPD; in cases where no location is reported, it’s due to none being provided by the department, per the logs online.

People arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

Visit townoftruckee.com/departments/police/press-log to read the full press log for case numbers and other information.

December 22

7:20 pm, Donner Pass Road: Two unknown persons attempted to pass what appeared to be counterfeit bills.

December 24

8:42 pm: Single vehicle roll-over collision without injuries. Driver found to be intoxicated and arrested for DUI.

December 27

8:22 pm: Family reported juvenile missing, found shortly after and returned.

December 28

1:00 pm: Victim reported herself the victim of identity theft.

5:21 pm: Injured and dying deer was located partially blocking the road way; deer was dispatched.

December 29

11:37 pm: Husband pulled wife’s hair and threw her to the ground during an argument. Wife suffered redness to head. Husband arrested and booked into jail.

December 30

3:19 pm, Donner Pass Road: Rear hatch window smashed out of SUV.

4:23 pm, Donner Pass Road: Vehicle was vandalized while parked in a local business parking lot.

December 31

8:10 am, Donner Pass Road: Theft of hand held computer device was reported.

January 1

12:08 am, Shore Pine Road: Subject lighting aerial fireworks in neighborhood. Owner cited for the violation.

1:23 am, Donner Pass Road: Two subjects causing as physical disturbance at downtown bar were arrested for public intoxication.

1:14 am: Boyfriend assaulted his girlfriend after an argument. He caused several facial injuries and fled the scene prior to office arrival.

11:30 pm: Driver left the scene after driving off of the roadway and colliding with a rock. The driver was contacted at her residence and arrested for DUI.

January 2

9:25 pm: Contacted male subject who was face down in the snow. Subject was arrested for drunk in public and booked.

9:44 pm, Alder Creek Road: Wife was “emotional” and husband was worried about her and called 911.