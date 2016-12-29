Truckee Police Logs: Drunk man booted from bus in middle of afternoon | SierraSun.com

Truckee Police Logs: Drunk man booted from bus in middle of afternoon
December 29, 2016
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Below are select incidents from the Truckee Police Department’s press log for Dec. 13-20.
The press log is published online by the TPD; in cases where no location is reported, it’s due to none being provided by the department, per the logs online. People arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
Visit townoftruckee.com/departments/police/press-log to read the full press log for case numbers and other information.
December 13
10 am, Donner Pass Road: A student possessed marijuana on a school campus.
5:52 pm, Donner Pass Road: A subject entered a store and stole 2 bottles of booze. Case referred to the DA’s office.
10:18 pm: An ex-girlfriend walked inside her ex-boyfriend’s house and started a verbal argument. Report taken.
December 15
6:12 am, Pine Avenue: A suspect entered Tahoe Forest Hospital in violation of a no-trespass order. The suspect was contacted and arrested.
9:19 am: Property was left by someone outside a town gas station by mistake, and it was taken by unknown suspect(s).
9:40 am, Sierra Drive: A citizen called in suspicious activity. Drug paraphernalia was located in a bag hidden behind a rock. Property booked as found property.
1:35 pm, Gooseberry Court: A subject was arrested for an out-of-state felony warrant.
3:35 pm, Donner Pass Road: An intoxicated subject was removed from a bus for being drunk. The subject then stood in front of the bus, preventing it from leaving. Subject arrested for drunk in public.
4:28 pm: A domestic verbal dispute occurred between people over property.
December 16
Noon, Estates Drive: Officers took a report for a late-reported vandalism.
December 17
1:19 am, Donner Pass Road: Officer responded to a hit-and-run accident. The suspect was ultimately located and arrested for DUI and misdemeanor hit-and-run.
5:30 pm: An woman was arrested for DUI following a non-injury traffic crash involving herself going off the roadway.
9:23 pm, River Street: Officers investigated suspicious circumstances regarding a suspected hidden camera in a bathroom.
10:33 pm, Jibboom/Spring Street: Officers responded to a report of a physical altercation; female adult was arrested for felony domestic violence.
December 18
4:43 am, Mougle Lane: A death investigation was conducted following a medical episode. Nothing suspicious observed.
11:21 pm: Vehicle stopped for code violations. Driver arrested for DUI.
