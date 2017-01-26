Truckee Police Logs: Elderly woman scammed out of $4,000 | SierraSun.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Below are select incidents from the Truckee Police Department’s press log for Jan. 10-15

January 10

10:22 pm, West River Street: Subject drunk and trying to get into the wrong house. Subject arrested and booked for drunk in public.

January 11

10:48 am: An elderly female victim was phoned by a suspect claiming to be her grandson who was in jail in Chicago. The suspect convinced her to send $4,000 to bail him out. Since crime occurred out of state, report was taken and forwarded to proper authorities.

3:07 pm, West River Street: Subject reported losing his handgun at undisclosed location; employees there located the firearm and turned it over to TPD for safekeeping.

9:32 pm, Sierra Drive: Report take for domestic disturbance.

January 12

11:43 am, Sierra Drive: Subject contacted Placer County DA’s office claiming an employee misused law enforcement resources.

3:01 pm, Skislope Way: A resident claimed he was assaulted when a snow removal company blew snow on him. The resident insisted on pursuing a criminal case even though “the circumstances indicated it was a civil matter.” Case forwarded to DA’s office for review.

4:55 pm: Officers responded to a request for a welfare check and discovered one dead male adult. No suspicious circumstances.

January 13

4:37 pm, Laburnham Circle: Officers responded to a single vehicle into a snowbank. Driver was contacted and arrested for DUI.

8:06 pm, Huntsman Leap: During an argument, one party attempted to leave, backing into a vehicle in a driveway. Driver arrested for DUI.

11:58 pm, Donner Pass Road: Report of 2-vehicle collision with complaint of pain. One male driver was arrested for DUI.

January 14

6:14 am: Domestic violence incident occurred between boyfriend and girlfriend.

8:19 pm, Donner Pass Road: Information report taken regarding an argument over a transaction at a gas station.