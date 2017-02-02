Truckee Police Logs: More than a dozen cars towed for blocking snow removal | SierraSun.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Below are select incidents from the Truckee Police Department’s press log for Jan. 17-23.

The press log is published online by the TPD; in cases where no location is reported, it’s due to none being provided by the department, per the logs online. People arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

Visit townoftruckee.com/departments/police/press-log to read the full press log for case numbers and other information.

January 17

1:05 pm, Donner Pass Road: A woman left her purse in a cart at a local store. When she returned later, the purse was gone and had not been turned in.

3:40 pm, Bennett Flat Road: Known acquaintance took victim’s vehicle without his consent.

11:56 pm, Donner Pass Road: A drunk female assaulted a taxi driver by scratching his face multiple times. Female was located and arrested on misdemeanor charges.

January 18

1:31 pm, Trails End Road: During a verbal argument, suspect used his vehicle to hit the victim. Suspect proceeded to drive with victim hanging on to the hood. Victim suffered minor injuries; suspect was arrested on felony charges.

6:44 pm, Star Pine Road: A vehicle was towed for obstructing snow removal.

7 pm, Springs Lane: An alleged ongoing parking issue between neighbors resulted in one of the parties being pushed by the other.

9:59 pm: Upon investigating a report of domestic battery, a female was arrested. No other details provided.

January 19

3:52 pm, Beacon Road: Suspect transferred funds using a victim’s account. Report filed.

January 20

10:07 pm, Bolzano Way: A vehicle was towed for obstructing snow removal.

January 21

1:04 am, Donner Pass Road: Officers responded an alarm at a local business and discovered a male subject attempted to exit the story with several items. Subject arrested on felony charges.

1:09 am, Donner Pass Road: A vehicle was towed for obstructing snow removal.

1:09 am, Donner Pass Road: Another vehicle was towed for “parking downtown against posted signs after hours.”

3:12 am: A vehicle was towed for obstructing snow removal.

3:25 am: A vehicle was towed for obstructing snow removal.

3:34 am, Donner Pass Road: A vehicle was towed for obstructing snow removal.

4:23 am, Church Street: A vehicle was towed for obstructing snow removal.

8 am, Edmunds Drive: A vehicle was towed for obstructing snow removal.

12:05 pm, West River Street: A vehicle was found abandoned and blocking the roadway, creating a traffic hazard. Vehicle towed.

January 22

2:23 am: A vehicle was towed for obstructing snow removal.

2:33 am, Donner Pass Road: “Several vehicles” parked on DPR in violation of snow removal ordnance were towed.

January 23

9:44 am: A vehicle was towed for obstructing snow removal.