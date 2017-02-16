Truckee Police Logs: Motorist drives on train tracks, gets stuck in snow | SierraSun.com

Below are select incidents from the Truckee Police Department’s press log for Jan. 24 to Feb. 3

The press log is published online by the TPD; in cases where no location is reported, it’s due to none being provided by the department, per the logs online.

People arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

January 26

11:25 am: Vehicle towered for obstructing snow removal.

1:18 pm, Donner Pass Road: Vehicle towered for obstructing snow removal.

January 27

9:19 am, Donner Pass Road: Minor in possession of marijuana on school grounds.

January 28

3:40 am, Nicolas Drive: A subject was heavily intoxicated and found walking down the road. Subject arrested for drunk in public.

6:48 pm, Donner Pass Road: A reportedly intoxicated female subject was seen loitering in front of a business and subsequently determined to be unable to care for herself and was arrested for drunk in public.

7:45 pm, Brockway Road: A vehicle stop conducted for multiple code violations found the driver to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Subject became resistive during a field sobriety test and was arrested.

9:46 pm, Highway 89 South: Subject was heavily intoxicated and arguing with friends. Subject was arrested for drunk in public.

January 29

12:08 am: Juvenile cited and released to parents for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

12:59 am, Church Street: Subject involved in a fight was too intoxicated to give information about the fight and was arrested for drunk in public.

January 31

8:28 am: An undisclosed item was intentionally ignited in a local shopping parking lot. Report filed.

7:22 am: A driver was confused and drove down the railroad tracks and got stuck in the snow. Report filed.

February 1

10:16 am: A suspicious individual attempted to scam a victim into selling an item to him on Craigslist.

February 2

8:58 pm: A person called to report an intoxicated male subject in a lobby refusing to leave. Upon contact, the suspect was arrested for drunk in public.

February 3

9:10 pm: A physical altercation between husband and wife resulted in the husband suffering visible injury. The woman was arrested and booked for felony assault.