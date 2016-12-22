Truckee police logs: Thieving store owner arrested for drunk in public | SierraSun.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Below are select incidents from the Truckee Police Department’s press log for Dec. 5-12.

The press log is published online by the TPD; in cases where no location is reported, it’s due to none being provided by the department, per the logs online. People arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

Visit townoftruckee.com/departments/police/press-log to read the full press log for case numbers and other information.

December 6

6:59 pm, Brockway Road: A driver was driving recklessly and was arrested for DUI.

December 7

12:16 pm: Suspected child abuse report received that indicated the father might be under the influence while with the child; report taken.

1:46 pm, Donner Pass Road: Unknown subject used a stolen credit card.

December 8

12:49 am, Industrial Way: Report received of “theft by store owner.” Upon contact, the “owner was extremely intoxicated” and arrested for drunk in public.

10:07 am: Department received a report that indicated possible verbal abuse of a minor.

Noon: A mother threatened to physically discipline her son for lying.

December 9

11 am: Juveniles used a smoking device on a school bus.

7:52 p.m., Donner Pass Road: A boyfriend and girlfriend had a verbal disagreement while drinking. Situation was mediated and parties separated for the night.

December 10

10 pm: A traffic stop for a mechanical violation resulted in the driver being arrested for DUI.

December 11

1:50 am: Vehicle stopped for code violations; driver arrested for DUI.

December 12

11:47 am, Boca View Court: A reporting party called to advise his/her neighbor is acting delusional. Report taken.

12:30 pm, Donner Pass Road: A victim’s backpack and school computer were stolen.