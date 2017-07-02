Two men arrested for alleged burglary of Truckee smoke shop | SierraSun.com

Two men were arrested on Saturday, July 1, for the alleged burglary of a smoke shop in Truckee after authorities discovered the duo holed up in heavy brush near the business.

Tad Crane, 22, of Truckee, and Luke Smith, 22, of Soda Springs, each face felony charges of commercial burglary and conspiracy, the Truckee Police Department said in a report. Each suspect also faces a misdemeanor charge of resisting officers.

The men were arrested shortly after Truckee police officers responded at 3:48 a.m. to a burglary alarm at Enjoyabowl Smoke Shop, 11084 West River St.

"Officers found the business had been broken into, for a second time in a week, with numerous items stolen," the report states. "While checking the area, officers found some stolen property stashed in a culvert across the street, with two suspects hiding in heavy brush nearby. "The suspects ran from officers, but were contained until additional help arrived."

Police officers executed a search warrant at a nearby location, where they recovered additional stolen property. The additional stolen property was allegedly taken from the same business on June 25.

Both men were booked into Nevada County Jail in Truckee. Each suspect is being held on $22,500 bail.

Anyone with information about the alleged burglaries is asked to contact Detective Chase Covington at 530-550-2333.