Critical issues to take center stage at Tahoe Economic Summit

In an effort to shed light on the critical economic issues facing Tahoe, the Tahoe Prosperity Center is hosting a summit that it hopes will become an annual occurrence.

With a theme of “Building Community through the Sharing Economy,” the day-long inaugural Tahoe Economic Summit aims to bring together key stakeholders and community leaders from around Lake Tahoe to discuss economic issues that are important for the future vitality of the region.

The hope is that with knowledge and awareness, Tahoe’s communities can redirect the region’s economic trajectory upward. Data collected by Tahoe Prosperity Center — data that will be shared at the summit — show that the economy is not performing as strongly as some might believe.

The summit also will arm attendees with information on the “sharing economy,” a term that has taken off with the rise of services such as Airbnb, Uber and others. Specifically, the spearkers will present information on how the sharing economy impacts housing, the local workforce and entrepreneurship.

“The Tahoe Prosperity Center’s mission is uniting Tahoe’s communities to strengthen regional prosperity. A step toward that mission is to bring us all together around what a thriving economy actually looks like in our region,” Heidi Hill Drum, CEO of the Tahoe Prosperity Center, wrote in a column earlier this month.

Tickets can be purchased online for $85. The cost goes up to $95 on the day of the event.

A full buffet lunch is included and light refreshments and beverages will be served all day.