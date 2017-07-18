David Perry leaving Skico to head affiliated ski conglomerate | SierraSun.com

Aspen Skiing Co.’s second in command is leaving the company to head a new affiliate that will oversee a conglomerate of ski resorts.

David Perry left Skico as its chief operating officer on Monday, July 17, the company announced Tuesday, July 18. Perry has been with Skico since 2002.

He has taken on a full-time consulting role with a joint venture formed by Aspen Skiing Co. and KSL Capital Partners. The joint venture reached agreements in April to acquire Mammoth Resorts and Intrawest Resort Holdings LLC, which owns Steamboat Resort.

The purchases are expected to be completed by sometime in the third quarter. Perry’s transfer indicates the closing could be achieved sooner rather than later. KSL already owned Squaw Valley Ski Holdings. Its ski areas will be wrapped into the new joint venture.

“Upon closing, Perry will be taking a role with the consolidated company managing Intrawest, Mammoth and Squaw Valley Holdings,” Skico’s statement said. “Perry will relocate to offices in Denver.”

“I am thrilled with this opportunity,” Perry said in the statement. “This is an exciting time in the industry and I look forward to the challenges and successes ahead. I will be forever connected to Aspen-Snowmass and the Roaring Fork Valley.”

It wasn’t immediately announced if Perry’s position at Skico will be filled.