Daylight Saving Time 2017: When does the time change?
November 1, 2017
Everyone must “fall back” this weekend, as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end for another year.
Daylight Saving Time will end at 2 a.m. Sunday. At 2 a.m. Sunday, a majority of America will turn their clocks back to 1 a.m.
The change will mean more daylight in the morning. Sunsets will come much sooner each evening.
We'll “spring ahead” at 2 a.m. March 11, when most Americans will add an hour to their clocks as Daylight Saving Time resumes.