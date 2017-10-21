Dayton man involved in Western Nevada burglaries granted probation

A Dayton man involved in a string of residential burglaries in Western Nevada was granted probation in court on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Farron R. Cook, 27, was arrested in January on two charges of burglary residential forced entry. He admitted guilty in court in September to one charge of felony attempted burglary. According to reports, he acted as the lookout in a number of burglaries in Douglas County, Carson City and Washoe County.

The burglaries occurred between December 2016 and January 2017, three in Douglas County occurred on Jan. 19 and Jan. 24. On Jan. 19, deputies responded to reports of missing jewelry in the 1100 block of White Oak Loop. The stolen jewelry was estimated at more than $5,000 in value. Deputies determined that the garage door of the residence was opened with a credit card.

On Jan. 24, officers responded to the 1200 block of Melborn Way on reports of a stolen safe. The reporting party said passports, Social Security cards, birth certificates, car and home insurance documentation, car keys and family trust documents were taken. A neighbor told officers that a young man had come to his door asking for assistance shortly before the burglary happened. The neighbor later identified the man as Cook. Officers responded to another burglary on Jan. 24 in the 2500 block of Fremont Avenue where the back door had been kicked in, but nothing was stolen.

According to reports, the scenes of the burglaries had similar footprints in the mud and snow and witness reports had similar descriptions of the vehicle used. In the case involving the jewelry, deputies had Farron as a suspect when they found he had been pawning the jewelry in Reno. It seemed plausible to deputies that Farron was involved in all of the cases. Deputies located Farron at his home in Dayton where they arrested him.

Cook faced 34 months in prison for the felony, but was granted probation not to exceed five years. In court, Cook told the judge he had been battling an addiction to heroin, but had been clean for some time and was participating in a drug program. Cook said he had not missed a meeting for his program and had clean tests since he began the program early this year. Cook apologized to his victims in court and said he had been making his payments of restitution that amount to $2,980.

Recommended Stories For You

A San Francisco man pleaded guilty on a charge of attempting to defraud an innkeeper.

Leonard E. Carr, 41, was arrested in September 2015 after he failed to pay almost $4,000 for his room in the MontBleu Casino. Officers were dispatched to MontBleu on a report of a subject in custody. According to reports, Carr was asked to pay $3,814.52 for his room in the casino. He said he would come back to pay it in cash, but when he was confronted about the payment he said he didn’t have the money. He then tried to use a friend’s credit card for the purchase. The MontBleu employee told Carr he had to have the friend come up and pay with his own card. Carr was acting confused and after several attempts to ask Carr to pay, he was arrested.

In court, Carr was facing a year in jail, but was granted probation with the condition that he does not enter any kind of gaming establishment. His probation will not exceed 12 months.

A Castaic, Calif., man admitted to driving under the influence, he faces a maximum sentence of 72 months in Nevada State Prison.

Tyler M. O’Brien, 25, was arrested in 2016 for felony driving under the influence and having an open container. On Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area between Minden Medical Center and Carson Valley Urgent Care Facility on reports of a possible traffic accident. On scene, a gold Buick had driven off the road and over the curb into a muddy area.

Officers made contact with O’Brien who smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech. He told them he had not been drinking, but was tired from driving for a long period of time. O’Brien refused to take field sobriety tests. Officers arrested him on suspicion that he was driving under the influence. In custody, O’Brien’s had a blood alcohol content of .25.

A Stateline man admitted to violating his probation by using intoxicants and controlled substances, possessing a weapon, associating with convicted felons and traveling out of state.

Clifford R. Beattie, 59, violated his probation Oct. 3, when the Division of Parole and Probation reported Beattie had been drinking and had an open container of alcohol in his possession. He was also accompanied by individuals with felony convictions on their records. Once in custody, officers found a knife in Beattie’s possession and right before taking a drug test, he admitted to using methamphetamine.

Beattie was originally arrested on charges of intoxicated pedestrian on the highway and being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested after deputies responded to a call of a male attempting to fight other people. Beattie gave a preliminary breath test of 0.2 and showed signs of using methamphetamine. He was arrested on scene.

Beattie had his probation revoked and was sentenced to 48 months in prison.

A Stateline woman plead guilty to a charge of possession of a credit card without the cardholders permission with intent to defraud. She faces 48 months in Nevada State Prison.

Larissa B. Lehmann, 33, was arrested in July for the fraudulent use of a credit card and possession of stolen property. On July 9 at 4 a.m. officers contacted an employee at Safeway who notified them that Lehmann rung up $700 worth of items, but her card was declined. Officers found Lehmann and another subject in his car. Both showed signs of drug use and admitted to using drugs hours prior to the incident. Officers located two credit cards in the car. Lehmann admitted to using one of the cards, but denied stealing it.

Officers contacted the owner of the credit card, who told them she had not given her consent for Lehmann to use it. Lehmann was arrested.