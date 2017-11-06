Authorities: Deadly shooting in Kings Beach was a murder-suicide

A deadly shooting in Kings Beach on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 5, was a murder-suicide, authorities said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the manager of a long-term rental motel, where the shooting took place, shot and killed a female tenant before turning the gun on himself.

The names of the deceased have not been released, as their families have not been located or notified, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

"While there were no previous calls from these two to the sheriff's office, there appears to be a long history of verbal altercations," the sheriff's office said.

"The manager showed up at the woman's room, they exchanged heated words, and he pulled a gun and shot her. The woman's boyfriend was present in the room, and as he ran to the bathroom window to escape, he was also shot at, but wasn't hit. A moment later, the suspect shot himself."

Law enforcement received a report of gunshots in the 8400 block of Trout Avenue around 4 p.m. on Saturday, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies discovered a man and woman, who had each suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

The incident is under investigation.