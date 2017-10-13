Dennis Hof says Bunny Ranch looking into sex-bots

Westworld may be a science fiction movie but Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof says the “sex-bots” in that flick may well be the wave of the future for his business.

And Hof means the near future — like a couple of years from now.

He said he’s working with two companies on research and development of robots that can offer sexual services to his customers. He said those two companies are working to perfect their robots to be “the most satisfying sex partners on the market.” He said sophisticated artificial intelligence will play a big part in that. And he said the robots are already “very attractive.”

“It will never replace the human interaction,” he said. “The biggest part of our business now is what we call the girlfriend experience.”

Hof said that’s where the client and sex worker share conversation and intimacy in addition to sex.

But, he said, “the technology is further along than you think.”

