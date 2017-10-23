District Attorney releases new video in El Dorado County cold case

Law enforcement is hoping to generate new leads in a missing person case involving a long time West Slope resident.

El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson released a new video last week regarding the case of Charles Thompson, a Fair Play, Calif., resident who was originally reported missing in October of 2015.

Thompson grew up in Fair Play and worked as a logger later in life. At the time he disappeared, Thompson was living with his father at the family ranch. On Oct. 2, 2015, told his father that he was helping a friend move to Modesto. He was last seen leaving the family ranch with a white female in what is believed to be her late model white SUV.

Thompson has not been seen or heard from since that day, however, investigators did learn a bit more about his travels after leaving the family ranch.

They learned he visited Gray’s Market in Somerset, Calif., as well as the El Dorado Savings Bank in Diamond Springs, Calif., on the last day he was seen. Thompson then checked into the Best Western Inn in Jackson, Calif., where employees remembered Charles and said that he was with a white female.

Detectives learned that Thompson checked out of his room on Oct. 3 at 12:30 p.m. His last known location was in Jackson.

Recommended Stories For You

Anyone with information about this case should call the El Dorado County Cold Case Taskforce at 530-621-4590. All information can remain anonymous.