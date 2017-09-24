Douglas County Assemblyman Jim Wheeler new Assembly minority leader replacing Anderson

Douglas County Assemblyman Jim Wheeler is the new Assembly Republican party leader.

Wheeler, who has represented Assembly District 39 since 2013, was chosen by his 15-member caucus in a meeting Thursday in Las Vegas. He replaces Paul Anderson who resigned from his Assembly District 13 seat this week to become deputy director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

Anderson, in turn, is in line to become GOED’s new director once Steve Hill leaves to take a job with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitor’s Authority. Hill has run GOED since its creation in 2011.

Wheeler said his is an interim appointment since the party will decide its leadership after the 2018 elections.

“Until then, the only thing I’m focused on is gaining more seats,” he said. “We have identified seats we want to go after and we think we can pick up a few.”

Wheeler said the key to doing that is “we’ve got to get our there and educate the public because we’re up against the greatest PR firm in the world, the mainstream media.”

