Douglas County commissioners OK $275K health subsidy for employees

Douglas County will subsidize employee health care to the tune of $275,000, commissioners decided 3-2 on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Commissioners Dave Nelson and Larry Walsh voted against the raise.

The county plans on paying for the subsidy using personnel cost savings, which run about $575,000 a year.

Nelson said he felt that money should be used to improve infrastructure or returned to the taxpayers.

Walsh, while saying he believes the county employees are first rate, said he felt subsidizing health care would be a slippery slope.

“We worked hard to get a long-term contract,” Walsh said. “This money could be used elsewhere.”

