Douglas County school board puts Kingsbury Middle School property back on market

Kingsbury Middle School is back on the market, after Douglas County School District Board of Trustees voted to hire a consultant to help them sell the building on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Kingsbury Middle School was open from 1976 to 2008 when it closed due to declining enrollment. The property was put up for sale in January 2012. Lake Parkway LLC, a Glenbrook-based company made an offer on the property for $3.15 million, but the offer fell out of escrow in July.

Superintendent Teri White said she had around nine inquiries about the property since the board’s last meeting in September.

Jenay Aiksnoras, owner of Lake Tahoe Yoga in Zephyr Cove, said during public comment she has been working on her own project proposal for the property.

“I’d like to encourage you to look into your own backyard,” Aiksnoras said. “There are a lot of community members in Zephyr Cove and in Stateline who think that the Kingsbury Middle School sight is beautiful and I’ve been working with those people and encouraging them to support the project I am working on. I think your idea of putting it up for sale and hiring a consultant sounds great, but don’t underestimate the quality of the people that live at the lake that are invested in our community and want it to improve and grow and be better.”

The board passed the resolution to put the property up for sale and hire a consultant to find out how to improve the value of the Kingsbury Middle School property.

OTHER BUSINESS

White presented a draft policy to the board that explained to members they are encouraged to visit schools and should tell the principal their plans to visit as a courtesy.

Trustee Robbe Lehmann said the policy didn’t address his concerns with whether trustees should always have the right to visit classrooms. He said he had a previous issue in which he was strongly encouraged not to visit a classroom.

White explained that board members are discouraged from going into specific classrooms to find out information on a specific person or a specific student, but are encouraged to go into multiple classrooms to instead see how an issue is being resolved.

The board chose not to take action on the “school visitation policy,” but opted to add a paragraph into its bylaws to say that if there is a conflict between a board member and administrator, it should be discussed with the board president. If it is not resolved between the three of them, the issue should be put on the next agenda to be discussed by the entire board.