Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to target speeders in July | SierraSun.com

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office along with the Nevada Highway Patrol and Lyon County Sheriff’s Office are targeting speeders throughout the remaining days of July.

The effort is part of the Joining Forces traffic safety program.

“Many people think speeding may not be dangerous while driving. However, the chances of being involved in a traffic accident rise as you speed,” said Sgt. Bernadette Smith, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer.

“There is a greater risk of losing control of your vehicle and the amount of time it takes to stop a vehicle increases when you are speeding. People may suffer unexpected economical and psychological effects as a result of being in an accident caused by speeding. These are just a few reasons why you should go the posted speed limit and not speed while driving to your destination.”

For resources and safety tips visit: http://www.zerofatalitiesnv.com/always buckle up.