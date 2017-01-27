Driving from Reno to Truckee? Expect delays (w/ video) | SierraSun.com

RENO, Nev. — Frequent commuters between Reno and the Truckee-Tahoe region have likely already been stuck in delays on Interstate 80, but there’s still more work that Nevada Department of Transportation needs to do before things will be back to normal.

Intermittent closures on I-80 between Reno and the California-Nevada state line have been a common occurrence between storms in recent weeks, as NDOT crews work to repair potholes on the road in both directions.

Drivers coming from Reno this weekend should expect additional delays.

On Friday I-80 westbound between Garson Road near Boomtown Casino and the state line will be reduced to one lane. The Boomtown on-ramp will also be closed.

Westbound traffic traveling from Reno will also be delayed on Saturday, as the interstate will be reduced to one lane between Wells Avenue and Robb Drive.

According to a statement from NDOT, “Single, intermittent lane closures may also take place during the same days on eastbound I-80 from Keystone Avenue to the Nevada-California state line for bridge surface repairs. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes as available.”

Drivers should expect additional roadwork in the coming weeks as the weather permits.

NDOT is also planning to resurface both directions of I-80 between Keystone Avenue and the state line next year.

Amanda Rhoades is a news, environment and business reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at arhoades@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2653 or @akrhoades.