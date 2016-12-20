$10 million raised for 42-acre Tahoe private school campus project | SierraSun.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Officials with +Impact School and Tahoe Expedition Academy announced recently they have raised $10 million in funding in partnership with the Martis Valley Education Fund.

According to a news release, if the schools raise another $1 million, they will receive a $5.5 million matching grant to complete Phase 1 of their new campus in Martis Valley, which is set to open in late Fall 2017.

The Martis Valley Education Fund, +Impact School and TEA broke ground on the 42-acre campus in July 2016.

According to the schools, the approved buildings, when fully constructed in later phases, will have capacity for up to 350 Pre-K through 12th-grade students.

The initial campus will include space for the upper school, lower school and an athletic all season turf field. Approved future campus plans include a dormitory for boarding students, a field house, a theater and more.

“The vision of the school has always been to push the boundaries of education for our students and usher in a new era of learning innovation to help all students enjoy the power of learning, reach their full potential and succeed in the real world,” said Mark Kushner, CEO and Head of +Impact School and TEA, in a statement. “This funding will enable us to continue that vision by providing students with the most stimulating, impactful learning environment possible at our new Martis Valley campus.”

According to the release, the deadline for priority enrollment for the 2017-2018 school year is Feb. 8.

For more information on TEA’s Pre-K- through eighth-grade programs, visit http://www.tahoeexpeditionacademy.org.

For information on +Impact Schools ninth- through 12th-grade programs, visit http://www.impactschools.com.