35th annual Incline High School crab feed set for Saturday | SierraSun.com

The 35th annual Crab and Pasta Feed is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe in Incline Village.

The Incline High School Boosters host this lively “all-you-can-eat” dinner and auction as the main fundraiser benefiting IHS. More than 350 people will be lucky enough to feast on crab and pasta and vie for both silent and live auction items.

Last year was the most successful Crab Feed in Incline history, bringing in over $200,000. The funding completed a technology initiative that is transforming the school.

Incline is the first — and only — school within WCSD to provide a laptop for every student. Equitable access to technology allows the teachers to teach 21st century job skills like PowerPoint, Excel, website development, digital media, etc.

This year the “Fund A Need” portion of the auction will be to raise money to upgrade the theater to create a Digital Media and Performing Arts Center.

“We want to leverage the advances we have made with the tech initiative and transform the IHS theater into a 21st century resource that all students can use,” said Principal, Leslie Hermann.

Communication, collaboration, creativity and critical thinking are vital skills to have in today’s workplace. IHS is determined to help their students develop those skills and believe that upgrading the theater will create a venue where they can do that.

Hermann believes that, “we need a space where our students can give a multi-media presentation, produce a play, host a concert or show a film they’ve created. Our current theater is decades old and doesn’t’ have the right equipment. We need to give our students relevant tools to develop the skills they need for their future.”

Tickets for this year’s crab feed at $85 per person and are available at the Potlatch (located in the Raley’s Center and online.

“There will be a number of new auction items this year, including trips to warm weather destinations and tickets to sought-after events — like ‘Hamilton’,” said Joanne Devine, Auction Procurement Chair. “And no matter the size of guest’s wallets there will be many ways to contribute and terrific items to acquire.”

Inquires about the feed can be directed to Joan Skelly at joan@priceskelly.com.

Mary Danahey provided this article on behalf of the Incline High School Boosters. Visit http://www.inclinecrabfeed.com to learn more.