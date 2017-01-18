Big Brothers Big Sisters eyes Tahoe-Truckee growth for 2017 | SierraSun.com

This January, our country celebrates the 15th annual National Mentoring Month. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nevada County and North Lake Tahoe’s aim for the new year is to expand quality mentoring programs to connect our community’s young people with caring adults.

According to Big Brothers Big Sisters, did you know:

• 55 percent more children are likely to be enrolled in college than those who did not have a mentor.

• 81 percent are more likely to report participating regularly in sports or extracurricular activities.

• Children are more than twice as likely to say they held a leadership position in a club or sports team.

• 78 percent are more likely to volunteer regularly in their communities.

• Nearly 9 in 10 respondents who had a mentor said they are now interested in becoming mentors.

New year, new changes

With the coming of the new year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nevada County and North Lake Tahoe announces its new Executive Director, Peggy Martin.

Not new to the organization, Peggy was a hired in 2007 to open the Truckee North Lake Tahoe expansion to Big Brothers Big Sisters. She has been honored to grow the program from the beginning into a successful program now serving over 75 kids a year.

Peggy has always had a passion for serving the youth in her community and has worked in youth development for over 17 years.

She is excited to take on the new role as Executive Director and has seemed to be a natural progression after being with the agency over 9 years.

“One of my goals for 2017 is to grow the Truckee North Lake Tahoe Board Member representation; right now we have one local member, and to have dedicated and connected members of our community on our board makes all the difference,” she said. “Also, a fundraising goal is to build up our monthly donors. This helps our agency forecast cash flow more effectively, cuts down on administrative and event costs, and lets us focus on our programs and making matches — what we do best.”

Become a mentor

Volunteering as a mentor or becoming an informal mentor to a young person you know is a valuable step in igniting the mentoring effect in your community.

In addition, there are many other ways in which we can all become mentor mobilizers — from donating to a mentoring program to asking your elected officials to support public funding for those programs, to working with your school district to incorporate mentoring, or getting your company to participate in a mentoring program, among other ways

Contact Suze in the Western Nevada County office at 530/265-2059 or Peggy in the Truckee office in 530-587-7717, or visit http://www.bigsofnc.org/volunteer to learn more.

This article was provided by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nevada County and North Lake Tahoe. Visit https://bigsofnc.org to learn more.