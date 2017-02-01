Career Technical Education Pathways preps Tahoe students for life after school | SierraSun.com

To find out more about TTUSD’s Pathways programs, contact Todd Wold at twold@ttusd.org , and join the TTUSD CTE Pathways Night at Alder Creek Middle School on March 13 at 5:30 p.m. Participants will hear from students and teachers and learn more about the excellent programs that are available at each of the district’s high schools.

Expanding Career Technical Education (CTE) Pathways is one of the initiatives the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District has implemented to ensure that students graduate college and career ready.

CTE Pathways provide TTUSD students with an educational environment that combine rigorous academics with real-world application.

These pathways are a vertical sequence of courses that align with industry and post-secondary college options to prepare students for high wage, high needs, and high-skill careers.

Students interested in a particular area of study have the option to take very rigorous college preparatory courses and participate in workplace learning to experience the flavor of being in that field.

Each pathway provides opportunities for internships, job shadows, workplace visits, industry certifications and competitions. The content of pathway courses is highly challenging while including hands-on learning from experts in the Tahoe Truckee community.

Scholars explore college options, career opportunities and develop key competencies, such as problem-solving, innovation, critical thinking, collaboration, and communication, needed to thrive in today’s 21st-century workplace.

TTUSD now offers seven high-quality CTE Pathways which are as follows:

• Biomedical Science Pathway

• Public Safety Pathway

• Engineering Technology Pathway

• Engineering Manufacturing Pathway

• Engineering Design Pathway

• Information Technology Pathway

• Culinary – Food Service & Hospitality Pathway

Dr. Fal Asrani, Deputy Chief Learning Officer, Educational Services shared, “I am so proud of the level of rigor we can offer our students, and we couldn’t do it without the support we receive from our Tahoe Truckee community. Our seven CTE Pathways, combined with 15 Advanced Placement (AP) courses at each comprehensive high school, provides such a wide range of options for our students.”

A huge advantage for TTUSD students enrolled in CTE Pathways is that the district has an established program with Sierra College where students can take a capstone course at Sierra College and earn college credits while in high school.

Not only do CTE Pathways engage students but they also increase their postsecondary success.

This article was provided by the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District. Visit http://www.ttusd.org to learn more.