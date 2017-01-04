Discovery Breakfast raises funds for Truckee’s KidZone | SierraSun.com

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — The holiday season is the time of giving for our local nonprofits, and the KidZone Museum’s annual Discovery Breakfast fundraiser on December 8 at the Resort at Squaw Creek was celebrated as a successful fundraiser.

The event started with a multi-year challenge gift of $35,000 from three community members: Tahoe University owner Erin Wilkinson; Dickson Realty’s Lil Schaller; and KidZone board member Shanna Wapstra-Scott.

The annual fundraising event attracted nearly 150 attendees who heard about how the museum impacts the lives of local families.

A teenage mom spoke of her experience as a new parent and how through a partnership with STEPP, she and her child’s father were able to connect and play with their daughter at the museum, forming a healthy and bonded relationship that was made possible through an annual scholarship to the museum.

Another courageous mom shared an emotional story and expressed her gratitude for the museum, which has allowed her son the opportunity to be happy, freely play and discover, as he is challenged daily by a chronic health condition.

Understanding the needs that face the museum, four new community members signed up to be Visionary Circle donors.

Each committed to donate for five years to a total gift of $25,000. These generous community members include: The Schumacher Family; Sarah Clement; Chase Rodger; and the Henry Family/HVAC Limited.

Other generous guests helped make the $35,000 challenge gift a successful match.

Donations fill a 44% budget gap that will allow the museum to provide annual services of innovative exhibits, child development, art and science programs and supplies and outreach to low-income families.

Grants and admissions cover the remaining 65% of the cost to run the museum. Meeting this fundraising goal allows any and all families who live and visit our region to enjoy what the museum has to offer.

Special thanks go out to the table captains, breakfast volunteers, guests, KidZone Board of Directors and many supporters who recognize the value of the KidZone Museum in the community.

This article was provided by the nonprofit KidZone Museum. To learn about the museum and the new exhibit, “Once Upon a Time in a Kingdom Far Away,” or about their plans for a larger facility, go to http://www.kidzonemuseum.org or email Executive Director Carol Meagher at director@kidzonemuseum.org.