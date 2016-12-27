Give Back Tahoe Giving Guide: 5 days left to give! | SierraSun.com

The North Tahoe – Truckee region is celebrating its third annual Give Back Tahoe Giving Guide, and there are only five days left to give!

With 62 participating local nonprofits, the Giving Guide is an opportunity to invest in a region that inspires all who live and visit here.

Already, over 1,000 unique gifts have been made to featured nonprofits to equal more than $150,000 in online donations. This doesn’t even count the $45,000 in Challenge Grants provided by Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation (TTCF) donors, which boosted donor dollars and engaged community members as far as Maine and Taiwan to give back.

Nor does it count the matching funds secured by individual nonprofits, or the gifts yet to come!

Hosted by TTCF and Sierra Sun, the Give Back Tahoe Giving Guide is a collective giving campaign inspired by #GivingTuesday and adapted to the unique needs of our region.

From November 29th – December 31st, all who love North Tahoe – Truckee give gifts to local nonprofits that work tirelessly to steward our region.

From caring for our families, elders, and animals, to stewarding our environment and feeding our arts and culture, from developing our community’s infrastructure and providing opportunities to grow and explore as children and adults, investing in our nonprofits is investing in all of us.

By donating to these nonprofit missions, you have demonstrated the importance of giving back to a region that continuously nurtures your souls. We have been amazed and grateful at the way you have rallied around our nonprofits and the opportunity to give together and measure our collective impact.

The team at Truckee Tahoe Radio, 101.5 KTKE, has been a fantastic ambassador and we want to thank them for their enthusiasm to connect with as many people as possible. We also want to thank the Riley Family at Sears Hometown Stores for sponsoring the printed Giving Guide and being such wonderful community partners and allies.

But it’s not over yet! There are still five days left to donate – giving you until 11:59pm on December 31st to join your neighbors and friends as we give back to our favorite local nonprofits.

Remember, year end is the most important time to give back to nonprofits who need your support to reach their goals and start 2017 strong!

Visit http://www.givebacktahoe.org to give back now, or call TTCF if you need any assistance 530-587-1776.